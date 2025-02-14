Chicago White Sox Sign Former All-Star Slugger Joey Gallo to Minor League Deal
The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent slugger Joey Gallo to a minor league contract, the team announced Thursday night.
Gallo, 31, spent last season with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals declined their end of an $8 million mutual option on Gallo’s contract, sending him into free agency with a $2.5 million buyout.
The former All-Star is now set to join the White Sox at spring training as a non-roster invite.
Gallo hit .161 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, a .631 OPS and a 0.3 WAR across 76 games in 2024. He primarily played first base, but still logged some time in the corner outfield spots.
While that is very in line with the production Gallo put out with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins in 2022 and 2023, it was a far cry from his peak with the Texas Rangers. Between 2017 and 2021, Gallo hit .208 with an .834 OPS, averaging 43 home runs, 92 RBI and a 4.1 WAR per 162 games.
The veteran now has a shot to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Chicago, although the Andrew Vaughn remains in place at first base.
