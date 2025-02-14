Fastball

Chicago White Sox Sign Former All-Star Slugger Joey Gallo to Minor League Deal

Joey Gallo may may not be the prolific home run hitter he once was, but the former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star is getting another shot with the Chicago White Sox.

Sam Connon

Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Gallo (24) waits for a throw to first base against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Nationals Park.
Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Gallo (24) waits for a throw to first base against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Nationals Park. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox have signed free agent slugger Joey Gallo to a minor league contract, the team announced Thursday night.

Gallo, 31, spent last season with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals declined their end of an $8 million mutual option on Gallo’s contract, sending him into free agency with a $2.5 million buyout.

The former All-Star is now set to join the White Sox at spring training as a non-roster invite.

Gallo hit .161 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, a .631 OPS and a 0.3 WAR across 76 games in 2024. He primarily played first base, but still logged some time in the corner outfield spots.

While that is very in line with the production Gallo put out with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins in 2022 and 2023, it was a far cry from his peak with the Texas Rangers. Between 2017 and 2021, Gallo hit .208 with an .834 OPS, averaging 43 home runs, 92 RBI and a 4.1 WAR per 162 games.

The veteran now has a shot to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in Chicago, although the Andrew Vaughn remains in place at first base.

Related MLB Stories

  • MARLINS SIGN QUANTRILL: Miami followed through on adding a veteran to their rotation, signing Cal Quantrill after he got dumped by the Rockies. CLICK HERE
  • WHITE SOX ADD TAYLOR: Chicago brought in a veteran center fielder on a one-year contract, signing former Nationals standout Michael A. Taylor. CLICK HERE
  • JANSEN HEADS TO ANAHEIM: Coming off two seasons with the Red Sox, four-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen has decided to ink a one-year deal with the Angels.. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News