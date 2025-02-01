White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. Named Dark Horse Candidate to Take AL Central By Storm
Luis Robert Jr. may have ascended to All-Star status in 2023, but he could have even more room to grow.
In an article published Friday, MLB.com reporter David Adler made his picks for the dark horse candidates to take over as the best player in each division in 2025. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sneakily led the AL West in WAR in 2024, after all, so Adler did his best to scope out which under-the-radar player would do the same this season.
Adler's pick for the AL Central was Robert, the 27-year-old injury-prone Chicago White Sox center fielder.
Robert hit just .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .657 OPS, one defensive run saved and a 1.4 WAR in 2024. He was limited to 100 games due to a right hip flexor strain he suffered in early April, not returning to the lineup until June.
That lackluster production aside, Robert has shown in the past that he has the combination of speed and power to be truly elite.
In 2020, Robert won a Gold Glove and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He proceeded to hit .338 with a .936 OPS in 2021, even if a hip injury kept him sidelined for three whole months.
Robert made his first All-Star appearance in 2023, also participating in the Home Run Derby. He wound up winning a Silver Slugger that season, placing 12th in the AL MVP race after batting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS, six defensive runs saved and a 5.0 WAR in 145 games.
If Robert can stay healthy, put 2024 behind him and improve upon his 2023 numbers, he could very well become a true superstar in 2025. Of course, for Robert to finish the year as the AL Central WAR leader, the White Sox would have to avoid trading him, as has been rumored for months.
Robert could hit free agency next winter if his $20 million club option is declined. But if he proves to be one of the best players in his division, no team would risk letting Robert walk at that price tag.
