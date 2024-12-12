Chicago White Sox Provide Excellent Injury Update on Former Trade Acquisition Drew Thorpe
On Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox shook up the baseball world by trading starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
But as the White Sox lose one ace, they got great news on someone that they hope grows into an ace: Drew Thorpe.
The righty, who was acquired last offseason in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, didn't make an appearance after July 31 because of elbow issues. However, a recent report from Scott Merkin of MLB.com says that Thorpe is ready to go and is on track with a normal offseason.
A 24-year-old Utah native, Thorpe was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft by the New York Yankees. The Yankees traded him to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade before he was spun to the White Sox.
Armed with a good changeup, Thorpe went 3-3 in nine starts for the White Sox. He pitched to a 5.48 ERA and struck out just 25 batters in 44.1 innings. He was a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball by both Baseball America and MLB.com. Lifetime, he's 21-3 at the minor league-level with a 2.17 ERA. As long as he's healthy, he figures to be a building block for the White Sox rotation for years to come.
Chicago is coming off a historically dreadful season in which they went 41-121. With Crochet gone, there's plenty of opportunity in the rotation for guys to ascend and Thorpe could even find himself as a potential Opening Day starter next March.
