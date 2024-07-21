Chicago White Sox Reportedly Getting Overtures on Massive Trade Packages
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago White Sox are getting massive overtures ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Not only are the Sox expected to trade left-hander Garrett Crochet, they are also getting calls from teams that want both Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken to the White Sox about a blockbuster that would include Crochet, center fielder Luis Robert and perhaps reliever Michael Kopech, too.
The Dodgers could use the help in the rotation as they are dealing with a myriad of injuries there and while Kopech has really struggled this year, the Dodgers could insert him into a lower-leverage position where his velocity could likely help him re-find his form. Adding Robert Jr. would also give thump to a lineup that is currently dealing with the loss of Mookie Betts.
After signing Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million deal, and after trading for Tyler Glasnow this past offseason, the Dodgers are all in so it shouldn't be shocking to see them trying to swing big ahead of the deadline. They enter Sunday as the best team in the National League West but the always aggressive Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in all of baseball.
As for the White Sox, they are the worst team in baseball at 27-73 and they are in the midst of a massive rebuild. Trading Crochet and Robert Jr. would make that rebuild even deeper, but it would certainly help jumpstart the farm system.
