Chicago White Sox Reportedly Have Top Target in Managerial Search
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago White Sox want current Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as their lead man in 2025.
While the White Sox have performed worse with Grady Sizemore than Pedro Grifol, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker continues to be the White Sox’s first choice to manage their club in 2025, but Schumaker is expected to have several options.
Schumaker is a free agent after the season and should certainly command attention. While nothing is known at this time, there could be multiple job openings this offseason. Purely speculating, the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals (where Schumaker played) could be open. If the Yankees or Dodgers don't win the World Series, those jobs could be available. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Reds could have an opening, as could the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It's completely understandable why the White Sox would want Schumaker at the helm, as he took the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023 and is seen as a solid manager. The Marlins failures this year are more a result of pitching injuries to Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Jesus Luzardo than anything he has or hasn't done.
What is less concrete is would the White Sox actually pay Schumaker? Craig Counsell reset the managerial salary market with his five-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. Would the notoriously frugal White Sox actually play that game with Schumaker? And why would Schumaker actually want the job?
The White Sox are on track to be the worst team in baseball history, and they are going to be in rebuild mode for years. Why would a guy with options sign up for that?
