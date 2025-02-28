Chicago White Sox Suffer Tough Break as Key Starter Will Miss at Least a Month with Injury
Update, Friday AM: Benintendi was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand. He'll miss 4-6 weeks, meaning he won't be on the field for Opening Day, which is March 27.
Thursday, PM:
Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi left Thursday's spring training game early because of discomfort in his right hand. He had been hit by a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians.
The 30-year-old Benintendi is essentially the only player left on the Sox roster making any money, as he was signed to a five-year, $75 million deal before the 2023 season. He's coming off a year in which he hit .229 with 20 homers and 64 RBI. His power resurgence was about the only positive in a Sox season that saw them go 41-121 and set the Modern Era record for losses. He had hit just five homers in both 2022 and 2023. The 20 home runs were tired for his career-high, which he also hit with Boston back in 2017.
A former Gold Glove winner (2021) and All-Star (2022), Benintendi helped the Red Sox capture the World Series title in 2018. Playing alongside Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., the trio formed one of the best outfields in all of baseball.
As for the White Sox, they'll have to improve upon last year's dreadful season. Chicago traded away All-Star Garrett Crochet this offseason, but they do have a slew of young prospects that could start making waves this season. One of them is catcher Kyle Teel, while pitcher Noah Schultz could also get in the mix.
The White Sox will have for more weeks of Cactus League play before moving onto the regular season, which opens up on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.
