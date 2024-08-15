Chicago White Sox to Lower Season Ticket Prices in 2025
The Chicago White Sox, who are trying to avoid becoming the worst team in baseball history, are changing up their plans for the 2025 season by lowering their season ticket prices.
The White Sox made the news public on Wednesday:
“It’s going to be a little bit different, understanding what has transpired here overall the last couple of years,” (Brooks) Boyer told a group of reporters shortly before Wednesday’s first pitch against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. “There’s a price reduction.
“We understand where all the ticket prices are, whether it’s season ticket prices, secondary market, with everything that is going on. After looking at that, understanding where we are organizationally, we thought it was important that it’s something we do for our season-ticket holders who have been very loyal to us.”
So you can read this two different ways:
1) The White Sox know that they are horrible, and that they've been horrible in each of the last two seasons, and they are giving their fans a "thank you" for sticking with them despite them. That would seem to be a good decision and a way to curry up some good faith heading into 2025.
2) Are the White Sox planning on being horrible again in 2025? Sure, they have bought some goodwill from the fans with this move, but is this a pre-emptive strike since the team is planning to continue its painful rebuild again next year?
The White Sox are currently 29-93 and will take on the red-hot Houston Astros this weekend.
