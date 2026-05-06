Christian Walker Clips Shohei Ohtani, Continues Historic Dominance Vs. Dodgers

There's something very fun about a Major League Baseball player who completely owns a certain team. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, that bugaboo is Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker.

Walker did most of his damage against the Dodgers throughout his career as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. But on Tuesday night, the Houston Astros first baseman dialed up the long ball against ace Shohei Ohtani for old time's sake.

Christian Walker's 30th career HR vs. the Dodgers ends up on the train tracks 🚆 pic.twitter.com/HwvGjpe6IO — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2026

With this second-inning nuke that left the bat at 107.2 mph, Walker didn't just give the Astros a 1-0 lead in a game they went on to win 2-1. He made some legitimate history in the world of Dodgers villainy.

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Walker's dominance against the Dodgers hits historic levels

Jul 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com research guru Sarah Langs, Walker's 30th career home run against the Dodgers was the second-most ever for a player in their first 95 games against LA. The leader? All-time great New York/San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays, with 36.

Mays wound up playing the Dodgers a ridiculous 383 times in his career, and he nearly got to 100 home runs against them (98) with a .995 OPS. Walker didn't discover his calling as a Dodger killer early enough to keep up with those rate stats, but what he's done of late has been positively insane.

There was no other year quite like 2024 for Walker when it came to dominating the Dodgers. He batted .412 with a 1.765 OPS against them, including nine home runs in nine games. In the last five games of that year's season series, he tallied seven homers. That included back-to-back two-homer games on July 3-4.

He's kept it up since, going 7-for-21 with three home runs against the Dodgers in an Astros uniform. All told, that's 12 home runs in his last 14 games against the team that's won the last two World Series.

Moral of the story: If Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow has his wits about him, he'll probably throw Walker a bunch of chase pitches out of the zone early in Wednesday's series finale.