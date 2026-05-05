3 Recent Additions to MLB Waiver Wire Could Rebound With New Teams

Getting designated for assignment is no fun, but it can ultimately be beneficial to some Major League Baseball players. And there are three who have already been DFA'd this week who have enough promise to possibly thrive in a new environment.

What makes these players appealing isn't a stellar track record, but the fact that they can be easily had, which makes any potential they have intriguing. All they'll cost is a spot on the 40-man roster, and some teams have those to spare if they move others to the 60-day injured list.

Let's run through them to break down why each got the boot, and why a change of scenery could help them turn around.

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1. Jerar Encarnacion (San Francisco Giants)

Giants fans quickly grew frustrated with Encarnacion and his free-swinging ways this season, and it wasn't a surprise to see him become the odd man out this week when top prospect Jesus Rodriguez needed a 40-man roster spot earlier this week.

That said, Encarnacion's hulking presence in the batter's box and ferocious bat speed have always stood out on television during a casual watch. He'd be a fun reclamation project for a team in a hitter's park with holes to plug in the outfield.

2. Nick Sandlin (Los Angeles Angels)

Apr 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) pitches during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sandlin's season was off to a horrendous start with the Angels, but that's long been a team no one could succeed for on the pitcher's mound. Throughout his career with the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays, he's been much more effective.

There's got to be a team with aspirations of competing for the playoffs this season whose bullpen is currently decimated enough to take a flier on Sandlin and his deceptive arm slot.

3. Eric Wagaman (New York Mets)

Mar 13, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Eric Wagaman (13) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the decimated Mets couldn't find a spot on the roster for Wagaman, it might not be all that easy to find him a new home. But this is another big righty bat with solid bat speed who would be an interesting project for an enterprising team with ideas about how to fix his too-low launch angles.

While it's true enough that all three of the guys on this list could clear waivers by the end of the week, we've always got to save room for the idea that a need is opening up at just the right moment.