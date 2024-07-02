Cincinnati Reds' Infielder Looking to Tie a Record in Team History
As the Cincinnati Reds travel to New York for a Tuesday meeting with the Yankees, infielder Jonathan India is looking to tie an impressive record in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
longest XBH streaks by Reds players since 1900:
1966 Pete Rose: 9
1900 Sam Crawford: 9
2024 Jonathan India: 8 *active
2021 Joey Votto: 8
1986 Dave Parker: 8
1951 Ted Kluszewski: 8
1938 Wally Berger: 8
h/t @EliasSports
To join any list in team history that includes Pete Rose would be an incredible accomplishment for India, who is having a nice bounceback year this year. Furthermore, tying this record would be extra impressive considering how difficult hitting is in today's game.
The 27-year-old India is hitting .278 this season with a .381 on-base percentage. He's got five homers and 34 RBI but has continued to put the ball in play and produce for a rather underwhelming Reds lineup. He's running an OPS of .791 and an OPS+ of 123, making him an extremely integral part of David Bell's lineup.
Heading into the year, there were questions about whether or not India had a place in Cincinnati, but with the PED suspension of Noelvi Marte and the injury to Matt McLain, he's reclaimed a spot in the everyday lineup.
Given that Marte is back and McLain could return in August, trade rumors could swirl once again around India.
The former Rookie of the Year (2021), India is a lifetime .259 hitter with 53 homers. The Reds will play the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.