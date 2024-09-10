Joey Votto Explains Retirement Decision and Why He Walked Away From Blue Jays Contract
Newly-retired, potential Hall of Famer Joey Votto spoke this week with 'The Athletic' about his decision to walk away from his minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Speaking with Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville, Votto spoke about his poor performances in the minor leagues this season, coming back from a tough ankle injury and when he knew it was time to call it a career.
You can read the full article, but here is a portion of Votto's comments:
“I checked-swung on a middle fastball, like literally right down the middle (and struck out). And that was the at-bat. And that was my career….
“During the prime of my career … if I didn’t put in a 10-out-of-10 effort, I would be very, very angry. Very angry. Fuming. And during this past calendar year, I didn’t get upset at all. … And I’m sitting on the bench, and this was a night game, and I’m not angry. I’m just confused. And I’m kind of in shock.
“The game gets done. Nobody says anything to me, teammates and manager. And, you know, what are they going to say to me? I’ve got more major-league home runs in a weekend than the whole team combined, (that) sort of thing. And I’m sitting in my locker, thinking: What are we doing here?
A lifetime .294 hitter, Votto is one of the more accomplished players of the last 20 years. He's got a .409 on-base percentage lifetime and has hit 356 career home runs. He also owns a pristine resume with six All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove and an MVP award.
He's led the National League in on-base percentage in seven separate seasons. He spent 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds before moving on this offseason, where he signed with the Jays. However, he was never able to get to the big leagues again after dealing with the ankle injury suffered in spring training. Upon return, he hit just .165 with two homers and 12 RBI.
