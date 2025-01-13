Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Makes Grand Gesture Amid California Wildfires
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is trying to do what he can to help his native Southern California, which is still grappling with the devastating fires that broke out last week.
Greene posted the following on social media on Monday:
I've got FREE baseball cleats (Value $100 a pair NEW, Metal Spikes ONLY, sizes 9.5-15) for all the travel ball, high school and college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena fires. Must show proof of residency. Reach out to my community service team manager, Melissa here on my direct message. MUST pickup at my Santa Clarita, CA wharehouse. Spread the word, while supplies last.
The situation continues be dire, with NBC News reporting that 24 people are dead from the fire events. The fires are continued to rage - and spread - through parts of this week.
The 25-year-old Greene grew up in Los Angeles, playing at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks before being drafted by the Reds in the 2017 draft. He was the No. 2 overall draft pick and made his debut in 2022.
One of the top young arms in baseball, he is 18-25 lifetime with a 3.90 ERA. He's struck out 485 batters in 388.0 innings at the big-league level. He made 26 starts for the Reds in 2024, going 9-5 with a 2.75.
The Reds haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season, but Greene has the potential to be a major reason why they could get there in 2025 under new manager Terry Francona.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.