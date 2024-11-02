Cincinnati Reds Reliever Exercises Option, Will Head Back to Queen City in 2025
On Friday, the Cincinnati Reds learned that swing man Nick Martinez was declining his player option in order to test free ageny.
On Saturday morning, they learned that reliever Emilio Pagan is exercising his option and will be back in the Queen City in 2025.
Per the team on social media:
RHP Emilio Pagán has exercised his 2025 player option on his contract.
Additionally, C Austin Wynns elected free agency.
The 33-year-old Pagan signed a two-year deal with the Reds last offseason and appeared in 38 games for the club. He went 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA as the Reds missed the playoffs again. They haven't been to the postseason since the COVID 2020 season.
An eight-year veteran, Pagan has pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins and Reds. Lifetime, he's gone 26-23 with a 3.78 ERA. He appeared in a career-high 67 games for the 2021 Padres.
He struck out 44 batters in 38.0 innings this year.
The Reds are an exciting franchise right now so it's understandable why Pagan wanted to return. In addition to financial incentives, the Reds have a new manager in future Hall of Famer Terry Francona. Furthermore, the organization features some of the best young talent in baseball. Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte and Matt McLain are all exciting young pieces that can help the Reds turn around their fortunes in the competitive National League Central.
Cincinnati went 77-85 this season and finished fourth in the division.
