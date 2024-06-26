Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Throws Up on Mound Against Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene was just six pitches into his outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates before things went awry.
Greene had already issued a leadoff walk to designated hitter Andrew McCutchen by the time left fielder Bryan Reynolds stepped up to the plate. Reynolds fouled off the first pitch he saw – a 95.5 mile-per-hour fastball on the top right corner of the strike zone.
Immediately after delivering that pitch, Greene turned around and vomited over the mound.
After a brief injury delay, Greene resumed his battle with Reynolds. The outfielder worked his way to a full count, then crushed a two-run home run to right field.
Greene allowed another run that inning, then three more in the top of the third. He was pulled after 93 pitches and 4.0 innings, at which point the Reds trailed 6-0.
Entering Tuesday, Greene was 5-2 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.117 WHIP and 3.0 WAR on the season, exceeding 100 pitches in seven consecutive starts. His ERA has now ballooned to 3.79, while his WHIP is up to 1.165.
Greene also threw up during his last start against the Pirates on June 19. He blamed that incident on overhydrating in anticipation of the 90-degree heat hitting Pittsburgh that day.
It was 79 degrees at first pitch in Cincinnati on Tuesday, but Greene still met a similar fate.
The 24-year-old righty was seen as one of the top prospects in all of baseball before he made his MLB debut in 2022. Injuries and inconsistencies plagued Greene through his first two seasons, but he was finally living up to the hype in 2024.
In his 10 starts leading up to Tuesday, Greene was 5-0 with a 2.80 ERA, 0.738 WHIP and .174 batting average against.
Greene might have to work on keeping his dinner down if he wants to keep that momentum going, and his hydration plan may need some adjustments ahead of a hot Cincinnati summer.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.