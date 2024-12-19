Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field Featured in New "Superman" Trailer
From 1942 through 2021, Superman's motto was "Truth, justice and the American way."
Outside of maybe apple pie, there isn't anything quite as essential to the American way as baseball.
So with the much-anticipated trailer for the 2025 "Superman" reboot dropping Thursday morning, it was only fitting that the nation's pastime found its way into the two-minute teaser.
Superman is seen fighting a villain in an empty baseball stadium around the 1:58 mark of the trailer. Eagle-eyed viewers examined the clip and posited that it was shot at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field.
MLB confirmed as much, sharing stills from the trailer on social media.
The bulk of "Superman"'s production took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. There were additional location shoots in Cleveland and Cincinnati, though, earning the studio a reported $11 million in tax credits from Ohio.
Shooting at Progressive Field took place in July, while the Guardians were on a road trip in the leadup to the 2024 All-Star break. The stadium was branded as Lordtech Field during shooting, and will be the home of the fictional Metropolis Meteors in the film.
Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and illustrator Joe Shuster in 1938. Both Siegel and Shuster were from Cleveland.
"Superman," directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. It will be the first solo, live-action Superman movie since "Man of Steel" in 2013.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.