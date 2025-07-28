New York Mets Getting Calls About All-Star Outfielder Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Post's Mike Puma reported Sunday that multiple teams have contacted the Mets about Starling Marte's availability ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
Marte, 36, recently missed two weeks with a bruised right knee. He returned last Wednesday and proceeded to go 6-for-10 with three doubles and two walks over the next three games.
The two-time All-Star is batting .289 with four home runs, 10 doubles, 20 RBIs, 23 runs, five stolen bases, a .788 OPS and a 1.0 WAR across 61 games on the whole this season.
Marte has primarily served as a designated hitter in 2025, although he has still made five starts in left this season. Either way, Marte is no longer the back-to-back Gold Glove winner he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015 and 2016.
The Mets have Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor to rotate in the outfield, not including Jose Siri and Jesse Winker, who are set to get activated from the injured list sooner rather than later. Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña are platooning at second, while Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio splitting time at third, giving New York even more bats to mix into the lineup.
That glut of talent could make Marte expendable, even if he is red-hot at the plate. It remains to be seen what kind of package the win-now Mets would want back for the veteran, but it doesn't seem like trading him is off the table.
