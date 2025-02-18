Fastball

Colorado Rockies Dinged For Lack of Young MLB Pitchers in Recent Power Rankings

The Colorado Rockies do not have a single pitcher under 27 projected to make their MLB starting rotation, while Seth Halvorsen, Luis Peralta, Victor Vodnik and Angel Chivilli have yet to prove their worth in the bullpen.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Angel Chivilli (57) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Angel Chivilli (57) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Developing pitchers has long been a tall task for the Colorado Rockies, playing a mile above sea level, and their failures in that department in recent years are starting to become evident.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman sifted through every team's roster and farm system, grading each franchise's collection of talent aged 26-and-under. They published the bottom five of their rankings on Monday, and the Rockies came in at No. 29.

Colorado's young MLB hitters earned a 4-out-of-10, while the organization's prospect hitters and prospect pitchers each earned a 3-out-of-5. The category that dragged them down, naturally, was their young MLB pitchers.

Seth Halvorsen, Luis Peralta, Victor Vodnik and Angel Chivilli combined to garner a mere 1-out-of-10 grade from Mintz and Shusterman.

All four are relievers, as the Rockies' youngest starting pitcher is Ryan Feltner, who will turn 29 years old before the end of the 2025 season. That could change once top prospect Chase Dollander earns a promotion, but he is still designated as a prospect for the time being.

Vodnik has the most big league experience of the group, making 70 appearances over the past two seasons. In that time, he boasts a 4.70 ERA, 1.543 WHIP and 0.6 WAR.

Halvorsen, Peralta and Chivilli all made their MLB debuts in 2024, to largely solid results. Chivilli put up a 4.55 ERA, 1.295 WHIP and 0.2 WAR in 30 games. Halvorsen posted a 1.46 ERA, 0.811 WHIP and 0.6 WAR across 12 outings, while Peralta had a 0.73 WHIP, 0.973 WHIP and 0.8 WAR in 15 appearances.

If those four can continue to contribute above-average production as their roles grow, then the future of Colorado's bullpen may not be all that grim after all.

Related MLB Stories

  • WHITE SOX HITTERS PANNED: Even if Colson Montgomery is their Opening Day shortstop, Chicago doesn't have a ton of young talent in its MLB lineup. CLICK HERE
  • SÁNCHEZ GETTING CF REPS: The Marlins' new manager, Clayton McCullough, is considering moving Jesús Sánchez back to center field in 2025. CLICK HERE
  • GUERRERO RACE BEGINS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s time in free agency may be eight months away, but the Red Sox, Mets and Yankees have already emerged as frontrunners. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News