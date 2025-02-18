Colorado Rockies Dinged For Lack of Young MLB Pitchers in Recent Power Rankings
Developing pitchers has long been a tall task for the Colorado Rockies, playing a mile above sea level, and their failures in that department in recent years are starting to become evident.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman sifted through every team's roster and farm system, grading each franchise's collection of talent aged 26-and-under. They published the bottom five of their rankings on Monday, and the Rockies came in at No. 29.
Colorado's young MLB hitters earned a 4-out-of-10, while the organization's prospect hitters and prospect pitchers each earned a 3-out-of-5. The category that dragged them down, naturally, was their young MLB pitchers.
Seth Halvorsen, Luis Peralta, Victor Vodnik and Angel Chivilli combined to garner a mere 1-out-of-10 grade from Mintz and Shusterman.
All four are relievers, as the Rockies' youngest starting pitcher is Ryan Feltner, who will turn 29 years old before the end of the 2025 season. That could change once top prospect Chase Dollander earns a promotion, but he is still designated as a prospect for the time being.
Vodnik has the most big league experience of the group, making 70 appearances over the past two seasons. In that time, he boasts a 4.70 ERA, 1.543 WHIP and 0.6 WAR.
Halvorsen, Peralta and Chivilli all made their MLB debuts in 2024, to largely solid results. Chivilli put up a 4.55 ERA, 1.295 WHIP and 0.2 WAR in 30 games. Halvorsen posted a 1.46 ERA, 0.811 WHIP and 0.6 WAR across 12 outings, while Peralta had a 0.73 WHIP, 0.973 WHIP and 0.8 WAR in 15 appearances.
If those four can continue to contribute above-average production as their roles grow, then the future of Colorado's bullpen may not be all that grim after all.
