Colorado Rockies Hire Longtime Reliever to Important Player Development Role
The Colorado Rockies are set to hire former reliever Scott Oberg to an important role in player development.
The report came from Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post:
Scott Oberg, who made his mark with one of the gutsiest relief performances in Rockies history, has been hired as a special assistant in player development.
Although the Rockies have not officially announced the hire, the club confirmed Thursday that Oberg will be a minor-league pitching coordinator.
The 34-year-old Massachusetts native was taken by the Rockies in the 2012 draft out of the University of Connecticut. He spent five years with Colorado at the big-league level, making 259 appearances in total.
Lifetime, he went 18-8 with a 3.85 ERA, even saving seven games. He pitched in 257.1 innings. According to Saunders, he's been a part-time pitching consultant for the last two years already.
As for the playoff game above that Saunders referenced? It came in 2018.
Oberg’s shining moment came in the Rockies’ 2018 wild-card playoff victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He struck out Albert Almora Jr. swinging at an 89.6 mph fastball to clinch the Rockies’ 2-1, 13-inning, 4-hour, 55-minute victory. Oberg pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out all four batters he faced and picking up the win.
The Rockies are coming off a season in which they finished last in the National League West. They also had the worst record in the National League and the second-worst record in baseball, ahead of only the Chicago White Sox. They went 61-101.
