Colorado Rockies' Asking Price For Trio of Relievers Reportedly 'Unreachable'
For all of their struggles this season, the Colorado Rockies still have pieces that other teams seem to covet.
Rookie closer Seth Halvorsen, despite his 4.99 ERA, has a 0.1 WAR and 11 saves, while Jimmy Herget has a 2.80 ERA and 1.7 WAR out of the Rockies' bullpen. And even though Jake Bird currently boasts a 4.73 ERA, 1.481 WHIP and 0.5 WAR, the 29-year-old reliever had a 2.06 ERA, 1.191 WHIP and 2.1 WAR as recently as June 24.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, other teams across MLB believe the Rockies are set up to "make a killing" if they wind up trading away a combination of Halvorsen, Bird and Herget. At the same time, though, some of those teams consider Colorado's current asking prices to be "unreachable" and think they may have to back down in order to successfully sell before Thursday's deadline.
Halvorsen is under team control through 2030, while Bird and Herget are controllable through 2028 and 2027, respectively. As a result, Colorado could elect to hold onto the trio and revist trade talks this winter.
The Rockies already dealt former All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees last week, getting a pair of mid-tier pitching prospects back in return. It remains to be seen if that was the start of a fire sale in Colorado, considering the club boasts the worst record in baseball at 28-78, or if it was a standalone move.
Related MLB Stories
- OZUNA SUITORS: If the struggling Atlanta Braves decide to trade pending free agent Marcell Ozuna before the deadline, ESPN's Buster Olney thinks the San Diego Padres would be a good fit. CLICK HERE
- ARENADO RUMORS: After blocking a trade to the Houston Astros last offseason, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado could have another chance to join the AL West leaders. CLICK HERE
- MARTE DRAWING INTEREST: Starling Marte just returned from injury, but it remains to be seen if the veteran will stick around with the New York Mets for their upcoming playoff push. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.