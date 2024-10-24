Colorado Rockies Promote Former Big Leaguer to Bigger Role on Coaching Staff
Former big leaguer Dustin Garneau has been named the bullpen coach for the Colorado Rockies. He had previously served as the organization's catching coordinator for the last two years.
The 37-year-old spent eight years as a player with the Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. He last appeared in a game back in the 2022 season and was a lifetime .205 hitter with 15 home runs.
His best year came in 2017 when he appeared in a career-high 41 games.
Garneau will have his work cut out for him with the Rockies, considering they had the worst record in the National League this past season. They went 61-101 and had a better record than only the Chicago White Sox this season. The Rockies haven't had a winning season since they went 91-72 back in the 2018 season. Colorado is one of five organizations to have never won a World Series, joining the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.
The situation doesn't appear to look any better for Colorado next season, either, but you never know. The team will report to Arizona in spring training and then will open up the season on March 27, 2025 at the Tampa Bay Rays.
Because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field in Hurricane Milton recently, we have no idea where that opening series will be played at this point. There are any number of locations that the Rays could play at if their building isn't ready in time.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.