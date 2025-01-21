Rockies' Troy Tulowitzki, Carlos González Fail to Hang Around on Hall of Fame Ballot
In a far-from-shocking development, neither Troy Tulowitzki nor Carlos González will be heading to Cooperstown in 2025.
But beyond that, the two former Colorado Rockies stars lost out on a chance to extend their campaigns another year.
Both Tulowitzki and González were added to the Baseball Writers' Association of America's ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility back in November. The voting results were revealed Tuesday night, though, and their lack of support was evident.
Tulowitzki earned 1.0% of the vote, while González earned 0.5%. It would have taken 75% to get inducted.
Players can hang around on the ballot for as many as 10 years, but they must receive at least 5% of votes to be eligible again the following year. Neither Tulowitzki nor González reached that threshold, so they will not be on the ballot again in 2026.
It was cemented several weeks ago that Tulowitzki and González would not get inducted in 2025, as they were mathematically eliminated based on the fraction of ballots that were public as of early January. They both needed a significant push to crawl up from 0% to 5%, but neither was able to close the gap.
Tulowitzki hit .290 with 1,391 hits, 225 home runs, 780 RBI, 24 triples, 57 stolen bases, an .856 OPS and a 44.5 WAR in his career. He made five All-Star appearances, winning two Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves.
If it weren't for the injuries that defined his 30s and followed him from the Rockies to the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, perhaps Tulowitzki would have put together a more attractive Hall of Fame resume.
González had a .285 batting average and an .843 OPS when he retired. He had racked up 1,432 hits, 234 home runs, 785 RBI, 40 triples, 122 stolen bases and a 24.4 WAR across 12 seasons, making three All-Star appearances with three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers and an NL batting title.
While either Tulowitzki or González could technically get voted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era in 2026 or 2029, it seems unlikely that the panel will push them across the finish line considering how little support they got from the BBWAA.
Looking ahead, it may take a bit for the Rockies to have another true contender on the ballot.
Matt Kemp, who played his final 132 games in a Colorado uniform, will be eligible for the first time in 2026, as will Daniel Murphy. Dexter Fowler, Wade Davis and John Axford could hit the ballot in 2027, followed by Greg Holland in 2028 and Charlie Blackmon in 2030.
The Rockies' next reasonable chance to send a player to the Hall of Fame likely won't come until five years after Nolan Arenado retires, and he still has three seasons left on his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
As it stands, Larry Walker and Todd Helton remain the only Rockies players to reach Cooperstown.
Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner will be inducted this summer, having each appeared on at least 75% of ballots.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.