Colorado Rockies, Manager Bud Black Agree to Short-Term Contract Extension
The Colorado Rockies have signed manager Bud Black to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Black's contract was set to expire at the end of 2024, which would have left him on the open market heading into 2025. Instead of letting him walk, the Rockies' front office is bringing him back for at least one more season.
The 67-year-old veteran skipper led the Rockies to a 61-101 record this year, good for a third consecutive last-place finish in the NL West. Since managing Colorado to back-to-back playoff berths upon his arrival in 2017, Black has yet to bring the Rockies back to the postseason.
Still, Black has managed and won more games than anyone else in franchise history, and 2024 did mark a two-win improvement over 2023.
"While our recent results on the field did not meet expectations, we believe this team is heading in the right direction with the growth of very talented young players," general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. "Our organization is committed to giving our fans the winning team that they deserve. We believe the foundation we're building with our core roster and our farm system, along with Buddy's skills, experience and knowledge are instrumental in achieving our goal of playing games in October."
The Rockies' young core includes shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, first baseman Michael Toglia, middle infielder Adael Amador, catcher Drew Romo and outfielders Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck. That group will surely have more weight placed upon its shoulders moving forward, considering catcher Elias Díaz was waived midseason and outfielder Charlie Blackmon retired at the end of 2024.
Third baseman Ryan McMahon remains Colorado's most reliable everyday player, excelling as both a power hitter and defensive stalwart. Four-time All-Star Kris Bryant is still the club's highest-paid player, though, despite appearing in just 159 games over the last three seasons.
Black is set to have veterans Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber, Ryan Feltner, Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela head up his rotation next year, although the latter two are coming off a pair of injury-plagued campaigns.
This past season, Black's pitching staff ranked dead-last in ERA across all of MLB. The Rockies' relievers posted the worst ERA in baseball for the third year in a row, which is likely why bullpen coach Reid Cornelius was removed from the big league staff on Tuesday.
Assistant hitting coach Pilettere was also not invited back for the 2025 season.
Black was previously the manager of the San Diego Padres between 2007 and 2015. He did not make the playoffs once in his nine years with the team, but the 2010 NL Manager of the Year does rank second in franchise history in wins.
After going 649-713 with the Padres, Black has gone 537-657 win the Rockies.
Black pitched in the big leagues for 15 years, winning the 1985 World Series as a member of the Kansas City Royals. He also played multiple seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Indians.
