Controversial Former Cy Young Winner Puts Together Excellent Start in Japan
Former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer put together an excellent start on Tuesday for the Yokohama BayStars of the NPB.
Per the Yakyu Cosmopolitan on social media:
Trevor Bauer’s line tonight
8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, 118 P, 19 Whiffs
Most strikeouts in an NPB start for him since June 14, 2023
The 34-year-old is now 2-3 with a 3.93 ERA across eight starts. He's struck out 50 batters in 55.0 innings.
Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in that season over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined games between 2021 and 2022. He was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a result of the allegations.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico in 2024, and he won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
Bauer spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's 83-69 lifetime with a 3.79 ERA.
