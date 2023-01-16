Could Collapsed Correa Deal Damage Relationship Between Scott Boras, Mets?

Could the New York Mets backing out of their initial agreement with Carlos Correa, make it harder for the club to sign players that agent Scott Boras represents in the future?

Carlos Correa's agent, Scott Boras, recently spoke on the collapsed deal between his client and the New York Mets, and he wasn't very happy with the organization.

Correa had agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets last month. After his physical, the deal fell apart, and he instead signed a guaranteed six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins last week.

“I don’t understand the Mets,’’ Boras said to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?"



Boras' comments raise an interesting question: could the Mets backing out of their initial agreement make it harder for the club to sign players that Boras represents in the future?

Well, Boras seemingly answered this very question indirectly later in the same article.

Prior to the Mets backing out of their deal with Correa, the San Francisco Giants did the same thing. Shortly after, the Giants signed outfielder Michael Conforto for $36 million. Conforto himself is a Boras client.

“I’m not going to let prior transactions or emotions interfere with what’s in the best interest of that player,’’ Boras said. “He could have signed with Houston [late] last year. They really wanted him. But we wanted to get him fully rehabbed, so we focused on that. He got to show teams where he was at.’’

Certainly, Boras is going to remember this one, but he's in the business of getting his clients the most amount of money he can. Perhaps this can be something he somehow uses to get his clients paid more by the Mets in the future, but it seems unlikely that this occurrence will hurt their chances of signing his clients in the future.

If the Mets outbid every other team, as they did with Correa, they will have a very good chance of signing said free agent.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.