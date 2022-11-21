Could Free Agent Cody Bellinger Be Atlanta Braves' Next Reclamation Project?

The Atlanta Braves have won five straight National League East division titles, and counting.

Part of the Braves' sustained success has hinged on reclamation projects and short-term contracts. Executive Alex Anthonpolous has achieved great success, identifying a number of high-impact players that have seen a career resurgence in Atlanta, with little risk attached to each investment.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Braves signed Josh Donaldson to a one-year, $23 million contract, coming off his worst big league season. Donaldson bounced back, clubbing 37 home runs and driving in 94 runs with a .259/.379/.900 slash line. Thanks to his renaissance season, Donaldson landed a four-year, $92 million deal from the Minnesota Twins the following winter.

Anthopolous replaced Donaldson's production in 2020 with fallen star Marcell Ozuna, who the club signed to a one-year contract, coming off his worst professional season. Ozuna churned in a career year, slashing .338/.431/1.067, finishing sixth in National League MVP voting and earning a four-year extension with the Braves.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendering Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP is a free agent on the open market, free to sign with any team he chooses.

Bellinger, who will likely be seeking a short-term deal in order to up his value before testing the market once again, could be the Braves' ultimate reclamation project.

Since winning MVP honors, Bellinger has slashed a combined .203/.272/.648 over his last three seasons. Bellinger batted just .165 in 2021 and .210 in 2022.

Perhaps working with renowned hitting coach Kevin Seitzer could be just what Bellinger needs in order to return to All-Star form.

Even if Bellinger continues to struggle to hit, he's a plus-defender and plus-baserunner. A one-year contract would come with little risk.

Bellinger could play left or center field, and fill in at first base for Matt Olson, when needed.

Bellinger could join a club that has faced the Dodgers three times in the postseason over the last five years, and revitalize his career. He might even get a crack at defeating the team that cut him loose in October.

Bellinger will have a number of suitors, but Atlanta could be a nice fit for the 27-year-old.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.