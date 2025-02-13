Could Red Sox Still Trade For Nolan Arenado Even After Adding Alex Bregman?
The Boston Red Sox made a long-awaited move on Wednesday, signing former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.
While none of this has been said publicly, it feels as if Bregman will play second base, with Triston Casas at first, Trevor Story at short and Rafael Devers at third.
On the surface, the acquisition of Bregman would seem to negate the need for Nolan Arenado, who the Red Sox have been linked to for weeks.
But multiple Red Sox fans on social media are calling for the Sox to still go after Arenado, with Devers then moving to a designated hitter role.
So, could it actually happen? In theory, yes, as the Red Sox could bump Devers to DH. But, it would require a few things that the Red Sox likely don't want to do first.
One, Arenado is owed about $74 million over the next three years, with the Colorado Rockies paying $10 million of it. The Cardinals want out from most of that contract, so is Boston willing to take on most of Arenado's remaining salary? The Sox have been averse to big-money deals since trading away Mookie Betts in 2020, and they just gave $40 million a year to Bregman, so do they want to take on a big contract for the 34-year-old Arenado? Maybe, but it would be a deviation from their current business practices.
Then, there's Masataka Yoshida, who has $54 million remaining on his own deal. The Cardinals likely have no interest in Yoshida's money, since shedding money is their main objective for trading Arenado. So, would Boston be willing to deal Yoshida somewhere else, while also retaining a big portion of his money? Would they designate him for assignment? It would be a tough pill to swallow financially, but it would open up the roster for Arenado.
Related MLB Stories
RED SOX SIGN BREGMAN: After an offseason worth of conjecture, Alex Bregman finally has his new home in Boston. CLICK HERE:
NO RESTRICTIONS: Shane McClanahan is back for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he says he has no restrictions coming off TJ surgery. CLICK HERE:
CLOSING TIME: On the first day of spring training, Giants manager Bob Melvin made a major announcement about his bullpen. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.