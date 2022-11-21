Could St. Louis Cardinals Trade for Sean Murphy or Alejandro Kirk?

The St. Louis Cardinals are in search of a replacement for Yadier Molina at the catcher position.

Molina has manned the position since 2005, but recently retired, along with teammate Albert Pujols.

The Cardinals have been linked to free agent Willson Contreras in recent days, but could instead add a catcher via trade.

The Athletic's Katie Woo covers the Cardinals as the club's beat reporter. Woo was asked recently which catcher the Cardinals will pick up in Molina's place this winter, on the That's a Winner Podcast.

"I don't think it's Contreras, although I do know he wants to be in St. Louis," Woo said. "I just think that (his) defense is too big of a liability for them.

"I think if you're looking for the best overall catcher, that's Sean Murphy, but we don't know [the A's'] asking price and it might be too high. I would say, because we know what the Blue Jays are looking for right now and the Cardinals have an obvious fit, I'll go Kirk, but I also know the Cardinals don't always seem to do the most obvious of moves, so it's a risky thing to say Kirk, but I'm going to go with it."

Woo also noted that the Cardinals have been known to make offseason splashes via trade. In recent years, they've traded for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna.

The Cardinals could trade for a premier catcher, paying via prospect capital, and not take a significant hit to their payroll.

The Oakland Athletics are in a clear rebuild and catcher Sean Murphy would be a very attractive trade chip, if the A's are to move him. Murphy slashed .250/.332/.759 in 2022. In 2021, Murphy had 10 Defensive Runs Saved. Murphy is 28 and under club control through 2025. His estimated salary for 2023 via arbitration is around $3.3 million.

As Woo points out, the Toronto Blue Jays currently have three catchers — Danny Jansen, Gabriel Moreno and Alejandro Kirk — on their active roster and are expected to move one of them this winter.

Kirk broke out in 2022, earning a trip to the 2022 All-Star Game. Kirk slashed .285/.372/.786 and had nine Defensive Runs Saved in 2022.

Top prospect Gabriel Moreno spent time in the big leagues last season, and would take the reigns from Kirk, if the Blue Jays found the right trade partner.

Kirk, age-24, is under club control through 2026.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians could also be in the mix for Kirk and/or Murphy, as both teams have a need for a catcher and a low payroll to work with.

