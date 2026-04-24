Cubs' Trade for 7-Year Veteran Leads This Week's Under-the-Radar Moves

There's not going to be a blockbuster trade or No. 1 prospect debuting every day in Major League Baseball, but rest assured, the action never stops.

We've covered some of the biggest transactions of the week already on Fastball On SI -- everything from Lucas Giolito signing with the San Diego Padres to the Philadelphia Phillies releasing Taijuan Walker. But what about some of the moves that flew under the radar?

Here were the three transactions we saw that caught our eye when we looked through the league's official log on Friday in terms of generating potential future storylines.

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Cubs acquire Nicky Lopez from Rockies for cash

Apr 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs brought up Nicky Lopez who is seen here before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Naperville, Ill. native Nicky Lopez has played seven major league seasons, including 14 games with the Chicago Cubs last season. He was languishing in Triple-A in the Colorado Rockies organization before he was traded on Thursday for cash considerations.

While the Cubs have one of the deepest and most talented infields in baseball on paper, Lopez could become an important depth piece by the end of the year if injuries mount. He's a versatile defender who hits for some contact, but virtually no power.

Mets recall IF Ronny Mauricio

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Ronny Mauricio (0) celebrates after hitting an RBI walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Most New York Mets fans were already well aware that star shortstop Francisco Lindor went on the injured list with a calf strain. His absence will challenge many of the team's infielders to step up, and that includes Mauricio, who is still a promising young player despite losing his top prospect status from a couple of years ago.

Mauricio went 0-for-4 on Thursday night, bringing his season total to 1-for-8 at the major league level. He had six home runs in 15 games to start off the year at Triple-A Syracuse, however.

Braves designate RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment

While it's entirely possible Hamilton stays in the Atlanta Braves organization, this is an interesting name to become available at this point in the season. Hamilton had some solid recent seasons in the bullpen with the New York Yankees, with a 3.45 ERA in 135 2/3 innings over the last three years.