Francisco Lindor NL Impact as Mets Superstar Nears Return

Things could get a lot more interesting in the National League over the next few weeks.

The New York Mets have been one of the league's biggest disappointments so far this season, but one of the club's biggest stars is inching toward a return to the diamond. On Friday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to return during the third week of June.

"The Mets aren’t saying anything officially, but word is star shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf) is expected back the third week of June," Heyman wrote. "That isn’t a moment too soon. It might actually be too late. The Mets have issues as they try to mount a comeback: 1) They have close to the worst offense in baseball (.652 OPS ranks 29th); 2) They have multiple starters they only feel comfortable using following an opener; 3) Their schedule is getting harder now; and 4) They still have four starting position players, including Lindor out."

National League Impact Of Francisco Lindor's Near Return

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after his RBI infield single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lindor is a game-changer of a player when he is healthy and on the field. Last year, Lindor was a 5.8-WAR player with the Mets and slashed .267/.346/.466 with an .811 OPS, 31 homers, 86 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. The year before, he was a 6.8-WAR player for New York and slashed .273/.344.500 with an .844 OPS, 33 homers, 91 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. That's the type of player he can be when healthy.

Right now, the Mets are 27-35 on the season. Obviously, that's not good. The Mets are 14 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. But the Mets are just six games out of a National League Wild Card spot with a legit superstar just a few weeks away from returning. A few of the teams ahead of the Mets right now are the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, and the Miami Marlins. With Lindor in the lineup, it's hard to argue against the Mets being better than those clubs. New York has 100 games left this season. There's enough runway for the Mets to catch lightning in a bottle and move past a few of these National League clubs they are better than on paper.

If you're a Mets fan, this is the best news possible. The season isn't over just yet and the faster Lindor returns, the better chance New York has to turn things around.