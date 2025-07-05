Pitcher With More Than 2,300 Professional Innings Announces Retirement
Dan Straily, 36, who spent eight years in the big leagues, has announced his retirement.
Codify Baseball made the announcement on social media:
Dan Straily has announced his retirement after throwing over 800 innings in the big leagues, over 1,000 in the minors, over 500 in the KBO, and 32 in Mexico too.
Dan was our very first client and helped grow Codify Baseball from an idea into reality.
Congratulations, Dan!
Straily pitched in the major leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, going 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA. He won double-digit games in three different seasons and made 140 career starts. Most known for his time with the Athletics, he won 14 games and posted a 4.2 WAR (Baseball Reference) for the 2016 Reds. He spent the COVID 2020 season in Korea with Lotte and also played there in 2021, winning 25 games in total. He came back to the United States and made 15 minor league appearances in 2022, only to go back to Korea for the rest of 2022 and 2023, winning seven more games. He pitched in Triple-A for the Cubs in 2024, making 17 appearances, and then spent eight games in Mexico this season, going 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA.
It's unclear what Straily will do now, but it's certainly a career well-spent across 17 different seasons. He pitched in one career playoff game, throwing six innings of three-run ball for the A's in the 2013 ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.
