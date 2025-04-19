Dave Roberts Reveals When Shohei Ohtani Could Return From Paternity Leave
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
With the win, they are now 15-6 overall and in second place in the National League West. The Rangers are 12-8 and in first place in the American League West.
The big story for the Dodgers was the performance of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who went 7.0 scoreless innings and struck out 10. He scattered five hits and had no walks.
However, who wasn't there for Los Angeles was also a big story. Shohei Ohtani, the game's best player, was out after going on the paternity list. He and his wife, Mamiko, are expecting their first child any day now. According to manager Dave Roberts, there is still a chance that Ohtani plays in the series vs. the Rangers, but that's unknown at this time.
Players can spend up to three days on the paternity list.
Ohtani, 30, is the reigning National League MVP. He made baseball history in 2024, hitting 54 homers and stealing 59 bases, becoming the first player ever to go 50/50. He's off to another excellent start this year, hitting .288 with a .380 on-base percentage. He's got six homers and eight RBIs to go along with five stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .282 hitter with 231 homers.
He's a three-time MVP in all and is one of just two players (Frank Robinson) to win the MVP Award in both leagues. Ohtani is also a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2018 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024.
The Dodgers and Rangers will play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE