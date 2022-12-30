Derek Jeter Tweets, Congratulates Aaron Judge on Yankees Captain Status

Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter recently took to Twitter, tweeting out a congratulations to newly named Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Hall of Fame shortstop and former captain of the New York Yankees Derek Jeter congratulated Aaron Judge on becoming the newest captain of the Yankees.

"Congrats @TheJudge44!!! Well deserved honor," Jeter tweeted.

Jeter tweeted a picture of himself with Judge, and former Yankees captain Willie Randolph.

Judge recently re-signed with the Yankees as a free agent, agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract.

