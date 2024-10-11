Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Turns Tables on Mom For Viral Social Media Post
Tarik Skubal got pretty pumped up the last time he took the mound, and he paid for the price for it when his mother proceeded to scold him on social media.
The Detroit Tigers ace tossed 7.0 scoreless innings in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday, shutting down the Cleveland Guardians' lineup as well as their fans. After forcing inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth innings, Skubal taunted the crowd and even used profanity while egging them on.
Skubal's mom, Laura, saw a clip of the interaction and replied by invoking his middle name. According to Skubal, that was her go-to move when he got in trouble growing up.
However, Skubal was asked about the interaction again during a press conference on Friday, and the 27-year-old lefty took the chance to turn the tables.
"That's interesting that my mom went to Twitter to say that cause you should hear my mom," Skubal said. "I've see her get ejected from plenty of high school basketball games, so I guess it might run in the family a little bit there."
Skubal is slated to draw his third start of the postseason in Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday. Once again, he will be pitching in front of a hostile crowd at Progressive Field.
The presumptive AL Cy Young winner hasn't had an issue on the road this October, though, considering both of his starts to this point came in away games. He has yet to allow a run in the playoffs, leading the Tigers to a pair of wins in the process.
Detroit's chances of reaching the ALCS now hinge on how well Skubal spins it Saturday, so he may try to keep his emotions a little more contained. If his domination continues, though, there is a solid chance Skubal lets the Guardians fans – and his mom – hear about it.
