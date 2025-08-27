Detroit Tigers All-Star Hits Record-Setting Grand Slam
Riley Greene has already set a career-high in home runs this year, and Tuesday night's blast may have been the most impressive.
On a 1-2 count in the third inning, Greene connected with a slider from Athletics' pitcher Osvaldo Bido and made sure no one could reach it. The ball left Greene's bat with a 110.7 mph exit velocity and flew a whopping 471 feet, over the batters' eye at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.
That made for the Tigers' longest home run in the Statcast era, since 2015, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
It came at a key moment in the game, too. The Tigers were down to their last strike with two outs in the third inning, trailing 3-0, but Greene quickly flipped the momentum with a go-ahead grand slam that put Detroit up 4-3.
The game continued to swing back and forth, with the Athletics responding with two runs in the bottom half of the third and the Tigers tying it back up in the fifth. That led to extra innings, where Zach McKinstry's single gave Detroit a one-run lead in the 10th. But Tigers' reliever Will Vest was unable to hold onto the lead, allowing a leadoff single and eventually walking home the Athletics' game-winning run in a 7-6 game.
The loss may have taken away some of the excitement from Greene's long ball, but it still displays the impressive season he's having. A starting outfielder on the American League All-Star team in 2025, Greene is slashing .268/.323/.517 with a career-high 32 home runs, 99 RBIs and 26 doubles.
He's a big reason why the Tigers have an AL-best 78-56 record and are primed to win their first AL Central division title since 2014, leading the Kansas City Royals by 9.5 games.
