Roman Anthony Climbs Boston Red Sox Leaderboard With Strong Rookie Season

Most RBI recorded by a @RedSox player age 21 or younger within their first 60 career MLB games:

65- Ted Williams

37- Carl Yastrzemski

33- Rafael Devers

28- Tony Conigliaro

27- Tris Speaker

26- Roman Anthony (Via 3 in Thursday's win over the Yankees)

25- Dalton Jones

23- Babe Ruth pic.twitter.com/Vjf7Z2jWzf