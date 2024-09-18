Detroit Tigers Announcer Bobby Scales Goes Viral For Making Crazy Catch

Fastball

Bobby Scales may be 12 years removed from his career playing professional baseball, but the Detroit Tigers color analyst's defensive instincts clearly haven't dulled just yet.

Sam Connon

September 19, 2009; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Bobby Scales (24) slips and misses a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. St. Louis defeated Chicago 2-1.
September 19, 2009; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Bobby Scales (24) slips and misses a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter (not pictured) in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. St. Louis defeated Chicago 2-1. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers have been on a tear as of late, standing alone as the American League's most dominant force over the past six weeks.

And yet, the team's most impressive highlight didn't come from anyone on the active roster.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday night's showdown with the Kansas City Royals, Yuli Gurriel fouled off a 92-mile-per-hour fastball from Tyler Holton. The ball went careening up towards the press box, then play continued as normal.

The foul ball had gone right at the 97.1 The Ticket radio booth, though, leading to an absolute web gem from color analyst Bobby Scales.

Scales barehanded the line drive, much to the amusement of play-by-play man Dan Dickerson.

"Swing and a foul, right back our way," Dickerson said in real time, before breaking into laughter. "Woah, my partner! Didn't shy away, barehanded grab on a sizzler. Are you kidding me? Oh my goodness, the instincts come back."

Dickerson held Scales' snag up as the defensive play of the game, then prompted his co-worker to toss the ball back down to a fan.

Scales played professional baseball from 1999 to 2012, appearing in 61 games for the Chicago Cubs across 2009 and 2010. He also spent time in the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets' farm systems, on top of two seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

The utility man logged time at second and third base, plus left and right field, in the big leagues. Including his minor league and international career, Scales also got time at first base, shortstop and center field.

Scales, now 46 years old, hasn't lost his defensive instincts or soft hands in retirement, as he showed Tuesday.

The Tigers went on to beat the Royals in extra innings, improving to an MLB-best 24-10 since Aug. 11.

