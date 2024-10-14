Detroit Tigers Leadership Discusses Future of Javy Baez on Team's Roster
Despite his struggles since arriving in Detroit, Tigers' leadership says there is a place for shortstop Javier Baez on the team's roster.
The Tigers were just eliminated from the American League Division Series by the Cleveland Guardians and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris made the declaration at the team's end-of-season press conference on Monday.
Per Cody Stavenhagen on social media:
Scott Harris on Javier Baez: "There’s a role for him on this team. I just talked about needing a right-handed bat to balance our out infield that is increasingly left-handed. Javy is right-handed and he has performed as well as any shortstop in the game in periods in his career."
Harris is right in that Baez has been very accomplished since entering the league in 2014. Lifetime, he's a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner. He led the National League in RBI with 111 back in 2018 and has five different 20-homer seasons under his belt.
However, he hasn't been that player since coming to Detroit. Signed to a $140 million deal before the 2022 season, Baez has hit just .221 in Detroit while posting a .262 on-base percentage. He hit just .184 this year with six home runs. He played in just 80 games because of injury.
Harris also said that after having hip surgery, there is a chance that Baez could be ready for Opening Day.
Scott Harris said Javier Báez (hip surgery) will participate in spring training.
"The general timeline will allow him to be a participant in spring training and have a fighting chance to be ready for Opening Day."
The Tigers finished third in the American League Central this year, winning 86 games and earning the third wild card berth.
