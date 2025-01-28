Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows Listed as "Breakout Candidate" Heading into Spring
Heading into spring training, Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows has been listed as a "breakout candidate" to watch.
Meadows was included in a limited list, which was put together by former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic:
The Tigers have found their long-term answer in center field with Meadows, who last season ranked in the 92nd percentile in outs above average (he has special range in all directions) and in the 93rd percentile in sprint speed. He batted .244/.310/.433 with 12 doubles, six triples, nine homers and nine stolen bases in 82 games (298 plate appearances). He profiles as a future 20-home run, 20-stolen base player who is a plus defender in center field.
Take this play that Meadows made last season to take a home run away from Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh.
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they stormed back in August and September to make the playoffs. They finished third in the American League Central, but were able to defeat the Houston Astros in the wild card round of the playoffs before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
So far this offseason, the Tigers haven't done much, but they have added former New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency.
Furthermore, they've been connected to longtime Astros star Alex Bregman, though nothing has materialized on that front.
The Tigers will report to spring training in Florida in just over two weeks, and they will open the regular season on March 27.
