Washington Nationals Set to Bring Back Popular Red Uniforms in 2025
The Washington Nationals are bringing back the popular red uniforms for 2025, though with a slight twist.
The uniforms are very similar to the ones the team previously wore, but they have changed up the piping patters and removed the white piping around the buttons.
Phil Hecken of "Uni-Watch" also reports that the team will not have the jersey numbers on the front of the uniform, which is a deviation from the past version.
Washington now has five uniforms in their set, meaning they need to get rid of one. They have a white uniform, a white alternate, a blue uniform, a gray uniform and a gray "City Connect" uniform. They need to drop one of the four, while keeping the City Connect.
The Nationals are not the only team to make a change with their uniforms recently. The New York Mets have added another blue jersey to their set for this season as well.
The Nationals are coming off a season that saw them finish fourth in the National League East. They haven't made the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2019, and they don't figure to be playoff contenders this year because of the incrediby difficult division they play in.
However, they do have some of the top young players in baseball, including CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood.
The Nationals have also had a robust farm system over the last few years. They'll report to spring training in mid-February and will be set for Opening Day on March 27.
