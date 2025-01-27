Baltimore Orioles Hire Team Legend to Prominent Organizational Position
The Baltimore Orioles have hired former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones to a prominent position within the organization.
Talkin' Baseball posted the following on social media:
The Orioles are hiring Adam Jones as a special advisor to the GM and community ambassador, per @masnroch
He'll work with the front office as well as major and minor leaguers, including as a spring training guest instructor
The 39-year-old California native broke in with the Seattle Mariners in 2006 before getting traded to the Orioles in 2008. He then spent 11 very productive years in Baltimore, becoming a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger winner.
He hit .277 lifetime with 282 home runs and 945 RBI. He hit a career-high 33 homers in 2013 and had seven different seasons of 20 or more homers.
Jones ended his big-league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and then went to Japan, playing for Orix for 2020 and 2021.
Jones also made one of the best plays in World Baseball Classic history, helping Team USA win the 2017 version of the event.
The Orioles are coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish second in the American League East and get swept in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
Baltimore has had an up-and-down offseason, losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. However, they've gained Charlie Morton, Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and slugger Tyler O'Neill.
The Orioles report to spring training in Florida in less than three weeks and open the season on March 27.
