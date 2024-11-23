Detroit Tigers Showing Interest in Superstar Free Agent Alex Bregman, Per MLB Insider
The Detroit Tigers are among the teams showing interest in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday evening.
Bregman going to Detroit would reunite him with manager A.J. Hinch, who was his skipper with the Houston Astros between 2016 and 2019. Hinch, who was suspended for his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2020, eventually left Houston to join the Tigers in 2021.
Through his first three seasons in Detroit, Hinch failed to lead the Tigers to anything more than 78 wins. That changed in 2024, however, when the Tigers finished the regular season red-hot and swept the Astros in the AL Wild Card Series.
That snapped Houston's streak of seven consecutive trips to the ALCS, and it may have been Bregman's final appearance in an Astros uniform as well.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and 4.1 WAR in 2024. The 30-year-old also won his first career Gold Glove after falling short in his prior three times being named a finalist.
It has been a while since Bregman has been one of the league's most dangerous bats, as he hasn't made an All-Star Game since 2019. He placed top-five in AL MVP voting in both 2018 and 2019, batting . 291 with a .970 OPS while averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.4 WAR between those two seasons.
MLB Trade Rumors and The Athletic both predicted that Bregman would land a seven-year contract earlier this month, with the former projecting a $182 million payday and the latter landing on $189 million. Spotrac has calculated his market value to be a lot lower in terms of total cash – $120 million over four years – but with a higher average annual value.
That could be a bit rich for the Tigers' blood, considering shortstop Javier Báez is the lone player on their roster with a guaranteed salary over $10.0 million heading into 2025. Detroit hasn't extended AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal yet, either, and his next contract could eat up a large chunk of their payroll moving forward.
The Tigers had Gio Urshela, Matt Vierling, Jace Jung, Andy Ibáñez and Zach McKinstry split time in the hot corner this past season, before they designated Urshela for assignment in August. The rest of the bunch are utility man, besides the 24-year-old Jung.
Heyman added that the Astros have made an offer to Bregman, looking to extend what has already been a nine-year stay in Houston. The Boston Red Sox have also touched base with Bregman, per Heyman, although reeling him in would likely involve moving Rafael Devers to first base.
