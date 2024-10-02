Houston Astros Swept in AL Wild Card Series, Dealing Blow to Dynasty
The Houston Astros, MLB's most dominant postseason force over the last decade, got sent home early on Wednesday.
The Detroit Tigers completed a sweep in the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series, thanks to the three-RBI triple Andy Ibáñez delivered in the eighth inning of Game 2. Houston was unable to stage a comeback and force a Game 3, handing Detroit the 5-2 win.
And with that, the Astros failed to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2016.
Houston kicked off its run with a World Series championship in 2017, followed by additional American League pennants in 2019 and 2021. The Astros won their second title in 2022, proving they could still dominate in the wake of their controversial sign-sealing scandal.
Even when they snuck into the postseason during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Astros still made it to Game 7 of the ALCS. The club did the same in 2023, again coming one win shy of returning to the Fall Classic.
Houston didn't come anywhere close in 2024, getting knocked out by a Detroit team that was eight games under .500 as recently as mid-August.
Despite their recent track record in October, the Astros actually defied odds just by making it as far as they did. Houston opened the regular season 7-19, good for their worst start in 55 years, putting them behind the eight ball from the jump.
The Astros posted the best record in the AL from then on out, though, going 81-54 after April 25.
Detroit's own historic turnaround season will continue against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, while Houston's has been cut short. It almost seems fitting that former Astros manager AJ Hinch, now in charge of the Tigers, was the man to get the job done.
This marks the first time the franchise has been swept out of the first round of the postseason since the 2001 NLDS. Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick, Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Bryan Abreu are among the long list of players on the Astros' playoff roster who have never had their big league season end this early.
Even Jose Altuve, Houston's longest-tenured star, was 26 years old the last time he failed to play baseball deep into October. Alex Bregman was a 22-year-old rookie.
Now, Altuve is entering his age-35 season and Bregman is a pending free agent. Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, who was left off the Astros' playoff roster due to late-season struggles, is set to have his contract expire as well, and it remains to be seen if he takes the mound in the big leagues again.
Wednesday marked more than a massive step forward for the Tigers, who won their first playoff series since 2013. It also signaled what could be the beginning of the end of the Astros' dynasty, which has loomed large over the rest of the league for a nearly a decade.
