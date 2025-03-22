Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez Starting in Center Field as Spring Training Winds Down
Javier Báez is batting seventh and starting in center field for the Detroit Tigers in their spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, per the team's official lineup card.
Báez has logged just 4.2 innings in the outfield over the course of his 11-year MLB career, none of which came in center. He made four starts in center in the 2016 Puerto Rican Winter League, then six more in 2016 spring training with the Chicago Cubs, but never again at any level in the nine years since.
The 32-year-old lost his grip on Detroit's starting shortstop job in 2024, posting -4 defensive runs saved in 80 appearances at his primary position. He once racked up 32 defensive runs saved as a shortstop in 2019, before winning his first career Gold Glove in 2020.
Báez's bat has also fallen off since he inked his six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers. Over the past three seasons, he has hit .221 with a .610 OPS, averaging 14 home runs, 26 doubles, 73 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a 0.9 WAR per 162 games.
Through 12 Grapefruit League games this spring, Báez is batting .200 with a .748 OPS.
Between 2015 and 2019, Báez was a .281 hitter with an .819 OPS. He averaged 27 home runs, 34 doubles, 88 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and a 5.1 WAR per 162 games, winning a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and World Series ring with two All-Star appearances and an NL MVP runner-up finish in that span.
The infield logjam in Detroit – even with utility man Matt Vierling on the injured list – has already bumped top prospect Jace Jung to the minors to open the season. Báez is likely to back up Trey Sweeney at shortstop, on top of splitting time with Andy Ibáñez and Zach McKinstry at third.
Perhaps Báez can add manning the outfield to his list of duties, depending on how he looks in this final weekend of spring training.
Here is the Tigers' full lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves:
1. Zach McKinstry, 3B
2. Riley Greene, DH
3. Gleyber Torres, 2B
4. Kerry Carpenter, RF
5. Colt Keith, 1B
6. Justyn-Henry Malloy, LF
7. Javier Báez, CF
8. Trey Sweeney, SS
9. Dillion Dingler, C
SP: Jack Flaherty, RHP
First pitch from Lakeland, Florida, is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. The matinee showdown marks the Tigers' final home game of Grapefruit League play.
Related MLB Stories
- MEAD EARNS ROSTER SPOT: Curtis Mead's red-hot spring training helped him carve out a spot on the Tampa Bay Rays' Opening Day roster. CLICK HERE
- ESTRADA SIDELINED: Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada broke his wrist Thursday, knocking the veteran out for at least the next four weeks of action. CLICK HERE
- FERMÍN MAKES THE CUT: The Cardinals have reportedly committed to infielder José Fermín as a member of their Opening Day roster in 2025. CLICK HERE
