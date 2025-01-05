Dodger Stadium Undergoing $100 Million Renovation, Wild Video Shows the Progress
A wild video was released this week, showing the progress made on Dodger Stadium as it undergoes a massive $100 million renovation.
The video was put out by Doug McKain of Dodger Nation:
We have seen no formal announcement of what's going on at Dodger Stadium, but back in October, Bob Nightengale of USA Today said that the stadium would be getting new clubhouses in 2025.
Dodger Stadium is currently the third-oldest ballpark in use, younger than only Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) and Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox). It opened back in 1962, meaning that 2025 will be the 63rd year for the Dodgers in the ballpark.
A little history lesson on the ballpark, from MLB.com:
After moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958, the Dodgers played four seasons at the Los Angeles Coliseum while waiting for their new park to be built. In their first season at Dodger Stadium, the team set an MLB attendance record of 2,755,184 fans, topping the previous record of 2,620,627 set by Cleveland in 1948. The Dodgers improved upon their mark in 1977, 1978 and 1982 and held the record until the Blue Jays broke it in 1990.
Current fans of the Dodgers are being treated to excellent baseball at the Stadium. The team just won the World Series in 2024 and features the best collection of talent in the world. Shohei Ohtani just won his third MVP Award and the team went out and added former Cy Young winner Blake Snell in a massive deal this offseason.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.