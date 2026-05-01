Mets’ 17-of-20 Freefall Stands Alone Among MLB's Top Spenders

The New York Mets are in disaster territory right now and that may be an understatement.

New York suffered its 21st loss of the season on Thursday afternoon while facing off against the Washington Nationals, 5-4. It was the Mets' second straight loss, but that doesn't tell the full story. The Mets have played 31 total games on the season so far and have now lost 17 of their last 20 games.

The Mets have dropped 17 of their last 20 games 🙃



They're on pace to finish the season 52-110 pic.twitter.com/USdSKnJx8e — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 30, 2026

In 2025, the Mets went 83-79. In 2024, the Mets went 89-73. In 2023, the Mets went 75-87. Despite big-name additions this past offseason, like Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta, the Mets are now playing at a brutal level. In 2025, the Chicago White Sox were the worst team in the American League with a 60-102 record. The Colorado Rockies had the worst record in the National League at 43-119. The Washington Nationals were the second-worst team in the National League at 66-96.

So, the Mets are playing like a bottom-two team in all of baseball based on the 2025 standings. Right now, there isn't a team in baseball with a worse record than New York.

How Mets' Record Compares To Other High-Spending Teams

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers — $416.6 Million (Tax Payroll from Spotrac)

Record: 20-11

The Dodgers aren't even close to full strength right now with guys like Blake Snell and Mookie Betts on the Injured List. While this is the case, the Dodgers just continue to find a way to dominate. They spend heavily and back it up with seemingly endless wins.

No. 2: New York Mets — $382.9 Million

Record: 10-21

As stated above, things aren't going well for the Mets, to say the least.

No. 3: New York Yankees — $337 Million

Record: 20-11

Right now, the Yankees are the best team in the American League by far and they don't even have two of their top starters in Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón, but they are working their way back.

No. 4: Philadelphia Phillies — $295.8 Million

Record: 12-19

The Phillies at least are near New York right now. But the Phillies have started to show some signs of life after firing former manager Rob Thomson.

No. 5: Toronto Blue Jays — $290 Million

Record: 14-16

The Blue Jays have been among the most injured teams in baseball. That is the only reason why they have struggled. But they just got Trey Yesavage and George Springer back. They're going to be fine in the long run.