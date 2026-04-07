Dodgers’ Historic Start on the Road Is Almost Unbelievable

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been so good on the road to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season that they are now on a historic MLB list dating back to 1884.

The Dodgers have been good this season, to the surprise of no one. Los Angeles, the two-time reigning World Series champions, is 8-2 on the season so far. The Dodgers have yet to lose on the road and are 4-0 after a 14-2 shellacking of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in a World Series rematch. The Dodgers began the season with six straight games at home and now have played four straight on the road. In the four games on the road so far, the Dodgers haven't scored fewer than eight runs in a game. Los Angeles scored 13 runs on Friday, 10 runs on Saturday, eight runs on Sunday and 14 runs on Monday.

That's 45 runs on the road in the club's first four road games. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that this is the fifth-most runs scored by a team in Major League Baseball history.

More Dodgers MLB history

Apr 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Most runs in first four road games of a season: 1884 St. Louis Maroons: 57, 1890 Syracuse Stars: 50, 1900 Phillies: 49, 1900 Reds: 49, [and] 2026 Dodgers: 45."

Most runs in first four road games of a season:



1884 St. Louis Maroons: 57

1890 Syracuse Stars: 50

1900 Phillies: 49

1900 Reds: 49

2026 Dodgers: 45 https://t.co/RSifosGAX7 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 7, 2026

That's insane. To put into perspective how good the Dodgers have been on the road, you have to go all the way back to the late 1800s and early-1900s. That's wild. The St. Louis Maroons and Syracuse Stars aren't even around anymore, obviously.

Los Angeles isn't even at full strength. The Dodgers don't have Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Brusdar Graterol, Enrique Hernández or Tommy Edman right now. But it doesn't matter. There is enough firepower in Los Angeles to not only be among the best teams in baseball right now, but continue to find odd ways to make MLB history as a whole.

Arguably, these types of stats show why the Dodgers are good for Major League Baseball in general. Every team in the league could go out and spend and use some of the creative mechanisms to spend, like deferring cash into the future, like Los Angeles. The Dodgers simply do it more and better than anyone else. In the process, they continue to win and find ways to make history.

The Dodgers should be a blueprint, not a scapegoat. What's better for the game, watching a team full of superstars put up monster numbers, or a team full of league minimum guys struggle on a nightly basis to score runs? Both things happen in the league today.