MLB’s Surprising Homerless List Loses Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With the 2026 Major League Baseball season in full swing, we've seen somewhat of a slow start from a power perspective from some of the biggest stars in the game.

On Thursday, Yahoo Fantasy Sports shared a list on X that went somewhat viral of all of the big-name stars who hadn't hit a home run this season at the time. The list included: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Nick Kurtz, Junior Caminero, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Rafael Devers.

It was a wild week in Major League Baseball

Mar 31, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Notable players with 0 home runs this season:



Shohei Ohtani

Cal Raleigh

Julio Rodriguez

Bobby Witt Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kyle Tucker

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Matt Olson

Nick Kurtz

Junior Caminero

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rafael Devers pic.twitter.com/VYSHowHfxu — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 2, 2026

Since then, we've seen some of these guys come off the list, fortunately. Shohei Ohtani blasted his first homer of the season on Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cal Raleigh almost came off the list on Saturday, but was robbed by Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. Julio Rodríguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Nick Kurtz, Junior Caminero, and Fernando Tatis Jr. still have yet to hit a long ball so far this season.

On the bright side, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was among the latest group to launch his first homer of the season on Saturday for the Toronto Blue Jays. It took him eight games to get his first homer of the season, but now he has joined the club. It's somewhat surprising to see this many talented players not have hit a homer as of the original post from Yahoo Fantasy Sports. At the end of the day, we're just over one week into the 2026 MLB season. There's time for everyone to hit the ball out of the ballpark on this list and they will.

Baseball is at its best when the big-name sluggers around the league are on fire. For Guerrero, he hasn't hit fewer than 23 homers since 2020. If he can stay healthy, that trend is very likely to continue in 2026. He has the talent to compete for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. It's why the Blue Jays gave him a 14-year deal worth $500 million.

So, while the list of big-name guys who hadn't hit a home run went a bit viral earlier in the week, it's too early for any concern. Some of the guys have started to take themselves off the list, including Guerrero on Saturday. The rest will come off the list at some point in the not-so-distant future as well.