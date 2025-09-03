Fastball

Dodgers May Look To Steal Blue Jays' $33 Million Budding Superstar

Could the Dodgers steal Bo Bichette from the Blue Jays?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays did everything in their power to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive contract extension, and it worked. Now, they're going to be tasked with signing his partner in crime, Bo Bichette, to a massive new deal.

Bichette won't land a contract worth half a billion dollars like Guerrero but considering how impressive the Blue Jays' shortstop has been this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see his deal reach $200 million this winter.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as a potential suitor for Bichette in the offseason.

Dodgers could emerge as suitor for Blue Jays star Bo Bichette

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichett
Apr 27, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) beats the tag from Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) to steal second base during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"MLB does not need a salary cap. The system is not 'broken' in the way cheap, small-market owners would have you believe. But if there's anything we know about the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026, it's that their resources are endless and their sights will be set on just about any available star," Kline wrote. "We've already heard the Dodgers tossed around as a potential sleeper for Kyle Tucker and his $400 million-plus salary. Bichette might be a more realistic target.

"Mookie Betts has reached a low point in his career. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' outfield desperately needs a facelift, as the Michael Conforto signing has not panned out. It shouldn't be hard to move Betts to left field and install Bichette at shortstop full-time, where he can share the infield with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Hyeseong Kim. Los Angeles may ultimately balk at Bichette's asking price — even the Dodgers need to be smart with their spending — but there isn't a more desirable destination in MLB."

The Dodgers would benefit tremendously from adding Bichette to their roster. He would be locked in as their everyday shortstop for the next five or 10 years, while Mookie Betts could play outfield or second base.

But it's hard to imagine the Dodgers outbidding the Blue Jays for their young shortstop. Toronto has a lot of money to spend, just like the Dodgers, even after signing Guerrero to the $500 million deal. The Dodgers have a lot more money tied up in their stars than the Blue Jays do.

Either way, Bichette's free agency sweepstakes will be quite the intriguing storyline to follow for the next few months.

