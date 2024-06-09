Dornoch, Owned By Former MLB All-Star Jayson Werth, Wins Belmont Stakes
When 3-year-old colt Dornoch crossed the finish line first at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, a certain World Series champion officially reached the pinnacle of horse racing.
Jayson Werth, a former All-Star outfielder for Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, is one of Dornoch's co-owners. The ownership team pocketed $1.3 million when Dornoch took home the final leg of the Triple Crown at the Saratoga Race Course, in addition to the prestige that comes along with victory.
FOX Sports asked Werth after the race how Dornoch's win compared to his World Series championship with the Phillies in 2008, and he put the two trophies right alongside each other.
"I would put it right up there with winning at the biggest stage. Horse racing is the most underrated sport in the world, bar none. It's the biggest game, you've got the Derby, the Preakness, the Belmont. We just won the Belmont. This is as good as it gets in horse racing, this is as good as it gets in sports."- Jayson Werth
Dornoch coming out on top wasn't a total shock, even if he only finished 10th at the Kentucky Derby in May. His brother, Mage, won the Derby in 2023, and he entered Saturday with the sixth-best odds in the field.
Werth, 44, last played in the big leagues in 2017.
After playing two years for the Toronto Blue Jays and another two with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Werth landed with the Phillies in 2007. Werth made his first and only All-Star appearance in 2009, a few months removed from Philadelphia's World Series title.
Werth signed with the Nationals ahead of the 2011 season, joining the club just as they started to come into their own post-relocation. He spent seven seasons with the franchise, earning NL MVP votes in 2013 and 2014.
The outfielder tried to continue his career with the Seattle Mariners in 2018, but he wound up retiring that summer.
In his MLB career, Werth was a .267 hitter with 1,469 hits, 229 home runs, 799 RBI, 132 stolen bases, an .816 OPS and a 29.2 WAR. His career earnings totaled nearly $142 million.
