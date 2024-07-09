Electric Cincinnati Reds Star Making History Prior to All-Star Break
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is headed to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game next week in Arlington, Texas and he's doing it with some awesome baseball history under his belt.
De La Cruz, who is one of the more electric players in the entire league, has done some extremely rare things in both league - and team - history.
First, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
fewest games played to 15+ HR, 15+ 2B & 45+ SB in a season:
1986 Rickey Henderson: 76
1985 Rickey Henderson: 84
1990 Rickey Henderson: 86
2024 Elly De La Cruz: 91
Considering that Henderson is the best base stealer in history and is in the Hall of Fame, that's elite company to be with for the 22-year-old. De La Cruz is hitting .251 with 15 homers, 40 RBI and 45 steals. He also has posted a .344 on-base percentage as he's worked on plate discipline over the first half of the season.
Furthermore, with regards to the Reds record books, the following comes from @StatsCentre:
Most career stolen bases by a player prior to their 23rd birthday - @Reds franchise history (1882-present):
80- Elly De La Cruz (Via swiping 2 tonight vs COL)
80- Dick Hoblitzell
71- Vada Pinson
49- Sam Crawford
46- Bug Holliday
27- Jose Peraza
26- Billy Earle
26- Frank Robinson
The Reds will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Nick Lodolo (CIN) goes up against Cal Quantrill (COL).
