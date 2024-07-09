Electric Cincinnati Reds Star Making History Prior to All-Star Break

Most career stolen bases by a player prior to their 23rd birthday - @Reds franchise history (1882-present):

80- Elly De La Cruz (Via swiping 2 tonight vs COL)

80- Dick Hoblitzell

71- Vada Pinson

49- Sam Crawford

46- Bug Holliday

27- Jose Peraza

26- Billy Earle

26- Frank Robinson pic.twitter.com/Vdaeh4MgO6